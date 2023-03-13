60 people now charged in Feeding Our Future fraud case, with more charges expected

What could’ve been done to stop Feeding our Future fraud?

What could’ve been done to stop Feeding our Future fraud?

MINNEAPOLIS -- U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger on Monday announced that 10 more people have been charged in what he's called the "largest pandemic fraud in the United States," bringing the total of people charged to 60.

Those 60 people face federal charges accusing them of defrauding a federal child nutrition program, allegedly taking millions and pocketing most of it for personal use.

Those who are newly charged include 41-year-old Kawsar Jama of Eagan, 51-year-old Abdikadir Kadiye of Minneapolis, 50-year-old Abdulkadir Awale of Bloomington, 41-year-old Khadra Abdi of Minneapolis, 41-year-old Ayan Farah Abukar of Savage, 45-year-old Sade Osman Hashi of Minneapolis, 52-year-old Sharon Denise Ross of Big Lake, 53-year-old Mohamed Ali Hussein of Faribault, 57-year-old Lul Bashir Ali of Faribault and 38-year-old Malata Yusuf Ali of Minneapolis.

Their charges are connected to the investigation into Feeding Our Future, a Twin Cities nonprofit accused of stealing $250 million meant to feed low-income kids during the pandemic.

10 additional people were charged today in the $250 million Feeding Our Future scheme. A total of more than 60 people have now been charged and that number is expected to continue to grow. #wcco pic.twitter.com/uNPs5eCQsV — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) March 13, 2023

Luger says the number of people charged is expected to grow as the investigation continues.

Six people have already pleaded guilty to their charges.

This is a developing story, so come back for updates.