KAT leads Knicks in blowout win over Wolves in first post-trade game

Luigi Mangione may be eligible for death penalty, and more headlines

Luigi Mangione may be eligible for death penalty, and more headlines

Luigi Mangione may be eligible for death penalty, and more headlines

Karl-Anthony Towns took some time to reflect on nine formative NBA seasons in Minnesota, arriving to the arena early for the morning shootaround before the rest of the New York Knicks.

Playing against a team he always figured he'd be with his whole career was such a surreal experience that he needed some extra time to prepare.

"All these moments that I've been blessed to have here in a Timberwolves jersey, it meant a lot that I was given the chance," Towns said at the end of an emotional night that turned exhilarating for him and the Knicks in a 133-107 romp Thursday.

There was no sense in trying to downplay the significance of this reunion. Minnesota still means a lot to Towns. Despite some difficult years, he made quite an impact on the organization and the community.

"Just a shoutout to my teammates for empowering me and putting me in a spot to succeed. I think everyone saw it: They understood the game was a big game for me, personally," said Towns, who had 32 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.

"What could you say? It was just a monster game," coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Towns became the first player in NBA history to hit these benchmarks in a game: 30 points, 20 rebounds, five 3-pointers and 80% shooting. He went 10 for 12 from the floor.

"I was super happy for him, man. That's everything you dream of. Get traded, come back, beat your team by 30," Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said. "I'm mad that we lost, but on the inside we're super happy for him. That's my dog."

Edwards struggled to find his edge all night, going 7 for 16 for 17 points with seven assists.

"He knows he's got a big bro in me. I've only ever wanted to amplify him and give him nothing but the best experience being in the NBA and guide him through this whirlwind of being a pro," Towns said. "I'm just honored that I was able to be a part of his journey."

Karl-Anthony Towns grapples with Anthony Edwards Abbie Parr / AP

When Towns jogged onto the court in his unfamiliar blue and orange warmups, the crowd immediately roared upon recognition of his arrival as he flashed a familiar smile. He watched a two-minute tribute video from the bench, then waved to the fans after he was formally introduced.

As strange as this experience was for everyone inside the arena, there was also an unmistakable presence of gratitude in the air.

"Whether it was basketball, off the court, family issues, whatever the case may be, KAT was there for you. He always will be," Timberwolves center Naz Reid said this week.

Towns made his first appearance in Minnesota since he was traded three days before training camp began to New York, in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and the future salary cap flexibility that came with the unloading of his contract.

"Usually, I'm the one in the Timberwolves jersey, looking at the tribute videos. But it's kind of weird being on the other side now," Towns said in the morning before the game, towering over the same interview room podium he'd spoken to reporters on for so many seasons.

Just a few months ago, a large framed print of him hung on the wall behind the riser along with images of other stars playing at Target Center. Now Edwards is unquestionably the main attraction in Minnesota.

After staying so loyal to a long-languishing franchise, Towns figured he'd be playing for them as long as he was in the league, but it's a cutthroat $11 billion business that leaves little time for nostalgia.

As attached as he was to the organization and the community, adjusting to the new place was made easier by the fact he was born and raised nearby in New Jersey. Returning to the center position was a smoother transition because he'd just spent the previous two years acclimating to the power forward spot to accommodate the acquisition of Rudy Gobert. With a default position of deference toward his teammates, switching teams midcareer becomes a bit less daunting.

By all accounts, the adjustment has gone well.

The Knicks (17-10) are in third place in the Eastern Conference, with 12 wins in their last 16 games. Towns is leading the league in rebounding. He's averaging nearly 25 points, his most in four years.

Randle had 15 of his 24 points in the first quarter for the Timberwolves (14-12), who were a mess on offense and outscored 37-8 over the first nine minutes of the second quarter. The energy in the crowd was gone by that point, and the Timberwolves never recovered theirs. Knicks superfan Spike Lee kept his up throughout the game, wearing a Jalen Brunson jersey and a blue and orange Knicks stocking hat.

"You know this game wasn't just another game," Towns said. "If anyone told you otherwise, that's a lie."