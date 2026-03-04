Kaprizov breaks franchise career goals record in Wild's 5-1 win over Lightning

Kirill Kaprizov broke the franchise career goals record with 220, Mats Zuccarello, Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes each had a goal and assist and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 Tuesday night.

Kaprizov's empty-netter, a backhander from center ice for his 35th of the season, pushed him past Marian Gaborik for the most in Wild history.

Yakov Trenin also scored to help Minnesota end a two-game slide and continue its home dominance of Tampa Bay. The Wild are 16-3-0 at home against the Lightning.

Matt Boldy added a season-high three assists, extending his points streak to a career-high-tying 10 games. Filip Gustavsson stopped 26 shots, improving to 5-1-0 in his past six starts.

Opening a four-game road trip, Tampa Bay got a goal from Nikita Kucherov but lost its third straight game after a 20-1-1 stretch. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves.

Hughes also scored in the third period, resulting in a brief "U-S-A! U-S-A-!" chant for the member of the recent gold-medal winning squad.

Trenin scored a fluky goal at 17:10 of the second period for a 3-1 Minnesota lead.

Losing the puck as he tried to split a pair of defenders in the Lightning zone, Trenin finished his drive to the net and capitalized when Vasilevskiy struggled to cover the slow-sliding puck.

Just over two minutes earlier, Kucherov completed a pretty passing play with Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel to get Tampa Bay on the board.

Faber scored less than four minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead. Zuccarello made it 2-0 with a 4-on-3 power-play goal early in the second period, the eighth straight game Minnesota has scored with the man advantage.

Up next

Lightning: At Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Wild: At Vegas on Friday night.