Olympics are "family business" for hockey brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes

Jack Hughes had just one secondary assist at the 4 Nations Face-Off a year ago, playing wing for the U.S. instead of his usual spot at center. He's aware of the criticism and doesn't particularly agree with it.

"I thought I played great at 4 Nations," Hughes said this week. "I really did. I liked my game. Sometimes the puck doesn't go in, and you guys just look at results-based things. That's the way the world is, and that's the way sports are. I liked my game there. That's something I will stand to. I thought I played well."

Brother Quinn Hughes missed that NHL-run international tournament because of injury. In Milan, the smooth-skating, playmaking defenseman has shown exactly what the Americans were missing. He and Jack have consistently been the best U.S. players at the Olympics, including Quinn scoring the overtime winner against Sweden that sent their team to the semifinals.

"One of our best players taking over there and winning that game for us," Jack said of the eldest brother of three in the family. "I'm just doing my thing. I'm trying to contribute when I can, and when they put me on the ice, I'm trying to bring it."

After missing the end of last season with the New Jersey Devils because of a shoulder injury, it hasn't been the easiest go for Jack Hughes over the past several months. He was sidelined for five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair an injury to his right thumb from a freak accident at a team dinner in November and also missed time just before the Olympics that threatened his availability.

It would be impossible to tell that by the way he's playing with "USA" on his jersey. Hughes has a goal and three assists and has controlled the play when he's on the ice.

"Mentally, you can tell his intentions are going out there and trying to dominate every shift — and he can do that at the highest level," center Dylan Larkin said. "He's not waiting around. He's going and taking charge, grabbing the puck and doing his thing with it. You can see the mindset from Day One in practice, and he's carried it throughout the tournament and that's what star players do."

Quinn Hughes, now with the Minnesota Wild after a December trade from Vancouver, fits the textbook definition of a star player. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best at his position in 2023-24 and is regarded along with Canada's Cale Makar as one of the top defensemen in the world.

Coach Mike Sullivan certainly played Hughes as such: 25 minutes of ice time in regulation before another two in overtime. He regrets nothing because it's now a single-elimination tournament.

"It's Game 7, so there's nothing to play for unless we win," Sullivan said. "We were going to make decisions behind the bench based on that, just trying to put guys on the ice in certain situations that we think give our team the best chance to win. And he's in a lot of those situations."

Hughes made a spectacular individual play on the goal he scored that helped the U.S. escape against Sweden after allowing the tying goal with 91 seconds left in regulation. He created space for himself, then fired a perfect shot past Jacob Markstrom.

"It's a 3 on 3, and you want to put the puck in his hands, so you're getting it to him and then look at what he can create all for himself there with his ability, all of his skill," defense partner Charlie McAvoy said. "With his skating, his stickhandling, he's able to create something out of nothing there and win us that hockey game kind of all by himself."

The first goal against Sweden was a Michigan natives trifecta. Quinn passed the puck to Jack for the shot that Larkin deflected into the net.

"That is family business right there," Jack said.

The U.S. has gotten a lot of contributions to reach this point, facing Slovakia on Friday for the chance to play for the gold medal, from stalwart goaltender Connor Hellebuyck out to captain Auston Matthews and the top line of Jack Eichel between brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk.

But the Hughes roommates are driving the bus, and they are not ready for the road trip to be over.

"Really enjoying wearing the crest and playing with the superstars that we have on our team," Quinn said. "Getting to know these guys, the village, all of it. You just want to extend it as long as you can."

