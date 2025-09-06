Kanabec native promoted to Sergeant Major in the National Guard

For a local public servant, Saturday was one for the books. Saint Paul Police Sergeant Jessica Stiffarm was promoted to Sergeant Major in the National Guard.

"To be honest, it's kind of a surreal moment" said Minnesota National Guard Sergeant Major Stiffarm. "I never imagined that one I'd have 22 years of service in the Minnesota National Guard or be a police officer of 13 years either. But I can't imagine doing anything different."

Last year, WCCO reported on Stiffarm's promotion to Sergeant within Saint Paul Police Department, being the second indigenous female sergeant in the department's history.

"For me, what drives me is people. Service to people," said Stiffarm. "At 17 I knew I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself."

Being a trailblazer isn't easy, but she didn't let that stop her.

"I guess what I'd tell my 17 year-old self 'whatever you want to do is possible through hard work and dedication,'" she added.

Her new title is a reflection of that dedication. Stiffarm was awarded the role in the building she was first deployed out of when she was 20 years-old.

"Literally until today, that's the last time I was in this building for some type of ceremony for myself or promotion, so it's pretty cool," said Stiffarm.

Stiffarm urges the next generation to find a mentor and grab onto everything they teach.