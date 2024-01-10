St. Paul police promote 2nd Indigenous sergeant in department history

ST. PAUL, Minn. — For the second time in department history, the St. Paul Police Department has promoted a female Native American officer to the rank of sergeant.

Jessica Stiffarm was promoted Wednesday to sergeant after seven years on the force.

There are 155 sergeants in SPPD; 27 are female and Stiffman is the only Native American.

Sgt. Jessica Stiffarm WCCO

Stiffarm is proud of her Native American heritage and just as proud of her service to country and community.

Since the age of 17, she has worn a uniform. She's been deployed four times during her 20-year career.

"I love the military. How else can I serve at this capacity?" she said. "And that's when I got into law enforcement, because they are very similar. You have that teamwork, that bond and then you are also able to help people and be a part of something bigger and figure out solutions for people and just continue to be able to help every day."

READ MORE: K-12 educators can apply for mini-grants to support teaching Indigenous history and culture

A first sergeant in the Minnesota National Guard and now a sergeant with the St. Paul Police Department. An historic promotion.

"For me what it means is the opportunity to be that leader and mentor that everybody else that have done for me, that I can do that for other people," Stiffarm said.

Until she was told, she had no idea she is only the second Indigenous woman to be promoted to that rank in the department's 170-year history.

"Many Native American leaders that have paved the way and I hope to continue to do that for future generations," she said.

Connecting with community is a priority. Stiffarm hopes to tell the next generation to dream big and work hard. More importantly: find a mentor and grab onto everything they teach.

"There are some days you don't feel like you don't really believe in yourself and some days your mentors are the ones believing in you and telling you that and that's how you get through those tough things," Stiffarm said.

Stiffarm is in charge of 80 soldiers and is part of a Native American Special Emphasis Council that promotes diversity and equity in the National Guard.

Stiffarm begins her police duties as patrol supervisor in St. Paul's east district Wednesday evening.