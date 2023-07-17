Ka'Maih Johnson, 15, dies after shooting near Minneapolis' Lake of the Isles
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say a girl died after a shooting blocks from Lake of the Isles early Monday.
A reported shooting brought officers to the intersection of Girard Avenue South and 25th Street West around 1:30 a.m.
Officers found a girl with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. She died at the scene.
The victim was identified Monday evening by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 15-year-old Ka'Maih Emauri Johnson, of Minneapolis. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death is considered a homicide.
Police said there was not much known about the shooting, but they have interviewed witnesses.
No one has been arrested.
