Ka'Maih Johnson, 15, dies after shooting near Minneapolis' Lake of the Isles

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say a girl died after a shooting blocks from Lake of the Isles early Monday.

A reported shooting brought officers to the intersection of Girard Avenue South and 25th Street West around 1:30 a.m.

Officers found a girl with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. She died at the scene.

CBS News

The victim was identified Monday evening by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 15-year-old Ka'Maih Emauri Johnson, of Minneapolis. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death is considered a homicide.

MORE NEWS: Man killed, woman injured in south Minneapolis crash

Police said there was not much known about the shooting, but they have interviewed witnesses.

No one has been arrested.