Man killed, woman injured in south Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- An early morning crash in south Minneapolis left a man dead and a woman injured, according to police.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and 26th Street East around 2 a.m.

They found a vehicle crashed into a pole, with an unresponsive man in the passenger seat and an injured woman being treated outside of the vehicle.

The man died at the scene, police said, and the woman was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

According to police, the woman was driving and may have been impaired at the time of the crash.

Police did not publicly identify the man or woman.

Homicide investigators also responded to the scene, police said.