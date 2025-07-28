Grammy Award-winning artist teams up with Lynx to donate $250,000 to 10 Minnesota nonprofits

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon teams up with Minnesota Lynx to help nonprofits

Grammy Award winner Justin Vernon, the frontman for Bon Iver, is teaming up with the Minnesota Lynx to give back to the community.

Vernon is using his star power to help those working to end gender inequality, domestic violence and sexual abuse. Through his 2ABillion campaign, he's giving $25,000 each to 10 different Minnesota nonprofits.

"The players, the league has been going for a long time, and I'm just lucky to be around it and to amplify what's already happening," said Vernon.

On Monday night, Vernon, alongside Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman and Lynx Hall of Famer Seimone Augustus, played hoops with dozens of young girls from She Rock She Rock, a Twin Cities nonprofit that empowers women and girls through music. It was special for Vernon and the Lynx to spend meaningful time with the people who are directly benefiting from this partnership.

"It's why we do what we do. It's helping the community. It's giving back. It's helping overcome societal issues," said Carley Knox, president of business operations for the Lynx.

The She Rock girls were in awe of meeting a star musician they look up to.

"It was very honoring, honestly. I was very happy to be in his presence," said Jordan Dunkley, a She Rock She Rock participant.

These girls shared how much the nonprofit has impacted their lives over the years.

"For me, it helped me with teamwork and be able to help put myself out there in ways I wasn't able to before," said Brynhilde Gilbertson, a She Rock She Rock participant.

Jenny Case, co-founder and artistic director of the nonprofit, said they've already put their $25,000 donation to use.

"We hired additional staff, we gave away a lot of scholarships to campers that wouldn't have been able to attend otherwise and we got some new equipment that we desperately needed," said Case.

It was a special moment for Heideman to take a break from the high competition with the Lynx. She uses music in a big way to improve her own game in the WNBA.

"I'm always listening to music, 24/7. Whatever mood I'm in, music has always been an outlet for me, so just being able to have it as an outlet is special," said Heideman, whose pregame song of choice is Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan.

Vernon has been a long-time Lynx fan, growing up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He says joining forces with his favorite team made perfect sense to him.

"Watching the Lynx play is like watching the John Coltrane Quartet play," said Vernon.

The Lynx and Vernon say this partnership is just the beginning, and they plan to continue to give back to the Twin Cities community for seasons to come.