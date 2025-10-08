Meet the man behind Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's trend-setting jewelry

Have you noticed Justin Jefferson's jewelry? Meet the man, behind the bling

When Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson takes the field, the flash doesn't stop with the touchdown dances. He's also known for his fashion and jewelry, and he doesn't have to travel far to get it.

Jefferson's go-to man is Jack Bjornberg, who owns Lakeside Diamond in Shakopee, Minnesota, with his wife.

"We couldn't ask for a better client than Justin Jefferson," he said. "He always has the unique ideas, everything has to be the biggest, the brightest."

Bjornberg says he and his wife started small, with creating gift shop goodies. But slowly, over time, their customer base grew.

"Next thing you know we're making some of the highest end products in Minnesota," he said.

Now, those products are getting some big attention.

"It's crazy what social media can do to grow your business," said Bjornberg.

It's not just Jefferson who comes in looking for some bling.

"One thing led to another and we're on some of the biggest necks in Minnesota. Justin Jefferson. Josh Metellus, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels," he added.

What sets them apart is that everything is designed and hand crafted in-house.

"Everything is self taught. We learned online. Youtube, you name it," said Bjornberg.

And in this business, Bjornberg emphasizes that everything has to be done on time, to perfection.

"Some of these bigger name folks, they can really shop anywhere. But they choose us because we put a lot of time, love and effort into creating something we can show them that other people can't," he said.