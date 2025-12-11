DOJ files lawsuit accusing Minneapolis Public Schools of discriminating against teachers

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division filed a lawsuit against Minneapolis Public Schools on Tuesday, alleging the district is violating Title VII by discriminating against teachers based on their race, gender and national origin, per the complaint.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota and alleges that teachers of color and "underrepresented" teachers get preferential treatment in employment decisions due to a provision in the collective bargaining agreement between the teachers' union and the district.

According to the lawsuit, those who fall under the "underrepresented" category are exempt from seniority order and layoffs. A third party that contracted with the collective bargaining agreement, Black Men Teach Fellows, was also given priority, per the complaint.

"Discrimination is unacceptable in all forms, especially when it comes to hiring decisions," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "Our public education system in Minnesota and across the country must be a bastion of merit and equal opportunity — not DEI."

The district implemented protections for teachers of color in their 2022 contract. In 2022, 5.6% of licensed Minnesota teachers identified as a teacher of color or American Indian, compared to 30% of students, according to research at the time.

WCCO reported in 2022 the contract that offers the protections doesn't get rid of seniority but added a carve-out in the contract to protect teachers of color, citing "past discrimination by the district."

"The research literature is very clear: teachers of color have a positive impact not only on students of color but also on white students," said Dr. Katie Pekel, executive director of educational leadership at the University of Minnesota during a 2022 interview. "There's this idea of if you can see it, you can be it."

The complaint asks the courts to declare MPS' practices as discriminatory and to enter a permanent injunction against MPS to stop the district from implementing similar provisions.

WCCO reached out to Minneapolis Public Schools for comment and was told, "MPS does not comment on pending litigation."