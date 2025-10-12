Man who lost leg after Metro Transit bus hit him in Minneapolis awarded more than $4 million

A man will receive millions of dollars after losing part of his leg due to a crash with a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis more than two years ago.

Court documents accuse the driver of negligence, saying he "violated Metro Transit guidelines by departing from the designated bus stop when it was unsafe to do so." The driver and the Metropolitan Council were named as defendants in the case.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2023, at East Lake Street and South Third Avenue. The victim's attorneys say the man was trying to board a bus when the driver closed the doors and pulled away from the curb. He then tried to get the driver's attention by tapping on the side of the bus, but he was knocked down, according to his legal team.

At the time, Metro Transit police said the victim was in stable condition at Hennepin County Medical Center, and an investigation was underway. However, attorneys say the man's injuries ended up being so severe that his left leg was amputated below the knee. His injuries included multiple fractures to his leg, ankle and foot.

Although a jury initially awarded the victim more than $5.3 million, jurors decided he was also partially negligent in the crash and lowered his total by 20%. The victim will instead receive over $4.26 million, according to a judge's order.

A spokesperson for Metro Transit says it is still reviewing the findings, and it generally doesn't give public comment on ongoing legal proceedings.