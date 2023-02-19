Watch CBS News
Person hit by Metro Transit bus on East Lake Street in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A person is recovering after they were hit by a Metro Transit bus Saturday evening.

Metro Transit says police responded to a report of a person struck by one of its buses at East Lake Street and South 3rd Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The victim went to Hennepin County Medical Center where they are in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 8:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

