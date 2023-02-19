Person hit by Metro Transit bus on East Lake Street in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A person is recovering after they were hit by a Metro Transit bus Saturday evening.
Metro Transit says police responded to a report of a person struck by one of its buses at East Lake Street and South 3rd Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
The victim went to Hennepin County Medical Center where they are in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
