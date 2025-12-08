Junior Northernettes named to U.S. National Synchronized Skating Team for 5th year in a row

In Minnesota, where ice is practically a birthright, one team has skated its way to national prominence.

The Northernettes were just named to the U.S. National Synchronized Skating Team for the fifth straight year.

The strength of the Northernettes comes from moving as one.

"We learn to work together, and we have the same goals, which helps us build trust in each other," Isabelle Fowler, a fourth-year Northernette, said.

When challenges come up, the team leans in, rather than apart.

"We also see each other as family more than just a team and it makes it easier to trust each other and also the disagreements are easier to resolve," Sydney Brannick, a fifth-year Northernette, said.

What they're doing on the ice isn't just skating, it's a full, demanding discipline.

"They can come from single skating, have ice dance background, pair background. Synchro is really an all-encompassing division of figure skating. We do pair tricks, lifts, solo skating, so just having those backgrounds is really important," Alana Bianchi, founder and head coach of the Northernettes, said.

This season's junior programs mirror the team's journey: emotional, artistic, and deeply connected.

"Their free program is set to 'The Long and Winding Road' by the Beatles," Bianchi said.

"We're connecting it to this year's experience because we haven't had the best couple of scores and so it's just showing that our journey can be windy and there can be bumps, but we're going to keep going and we're going to keep trying our best," Aleksa Uhde, a fifth-year Northernette, said.

For the skaters, the lessons last long after they step off the ice.

"I think having good balance between schoolwork, regular skating and synchro, and your health as well. So, just being able to balance lifestyle," Audrey Lee, a third-year Northernette, said.

For Bianchi, the Northernettes' growth has been just as meaningful.

"Nine years ago, we started with a junior team and 20 skaters, and now we're into season nine with nine teams and 140 skaters," Bianchi said.

Next up, representing the US National team in Poland and Finland, part of a global push to bring synchronized skating to the Olympics.

"We're all really hoping for 2030. There's World Championships every year, so it's truly a global sport," Bianchi said.