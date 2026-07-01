Watch live: Minneapolis officials stress safety before July Fourth holiday

Minneapolis public officials say they'll be cracking down on impaired driving and gun safety during the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Officials including Minneapolis Public Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and Minneapolis Interim Police Chief Bill Peterson will address a range of safety issues at a press conference Wednesday morning.

They'll be reminding community members of fireworks, boating and water safety.

In previous years, they say their cross-office collaboration has yielded results in decreasing violence and non-emergency calls to 911.

How to watch:

What: Minneapolis officials address Fourth of July safety

Minneapolis officials address Fourth of July safety When: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1. Who: Public Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and Interim Police Chief Bill Peterson, among others.

Public Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and Interim Police Chief Bill Peterson, among others. How to watch: You can watch live in the player above or on YouTube.

This story will be updated.