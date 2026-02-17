Judge orders feds to release man arrested at Hennepin County Government Center

A judge has ordered the release of an 18-year-old man arrested by federal authorities at the Hennepin County Government Center last week.

The man was at the center on Feb. 10 for a court appearance on a first-degree drug possession charge when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

Two days after his arrest, a judge ruled his detention unlawful because he was arrested without a warrant and ordered the federal government to release him.

Moriarty called the arrest "disruptive and disturbing to many."

"Using local government courthouses for federal civil immigration enforcement interferes with the administration of justice, prevents witnesses from testifying and robs victims of their opportunity to seek justice," Moriarty said.