Hennepin Co. Attorney Mary Moriarty decries "disruptive" ICE arrest at Government Center

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is decrying a federal immigration arrest at the Hennepin County Government Center Tuesday morning.

Moriarty says Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a man accused of possessing more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine. He was charged with first-degree drug possession and was making a court appearance.

Plain-clothed federal agents pursue a man through the lobby of the Hennepin County Government Center before tackling and arresting him Feb. 10, 2026 in Minneapolis. Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

"Using local government courthouses for federal civil immigration enforcement interferes with the administration of justice, prevents witnesses from testifying and robs victims of their opportunity to seek justice," Moriarty said.

Moriarty said the arrest happened on the skyway level of the building, calling it "disruptive and disturbing." She said some staff members didn't leave their offices because they were afraid of being racially profiled.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday said he expects the ongoing Operation Metro Surge immigration enforcement action to last "days, not weeks and months."

At its peak, 3,000 federal agents had descended on Minnesota. Roughly 700 of them withdrew last week, according to Border czar Tom Homan. Walz said that he has no reason to believe that did not happen, but he has no proof that it has.

As reported earlier by CBS News, less than 14% of nearly 400,000 immigrants arrested by ICE in President Trump's first year back in the White House had charges or convictions for violent criminal offenses.