Crime

Judge finds mother charged with murdering her son competent to stand trial

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities mother charged with killing her 6-year-old son will stand trial. 

eli-hart.jpg
Eli Hart CBS

Orono police found the body of Eli Hart in the trunk of Julissa Thaler's car back in May.

On Tuesday, a judge found her competent to stand trial.

Untitled-1-2.jpg
Julissa Thaler Hennepin County

Thaler will be back in court next week.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 9:44 PM

