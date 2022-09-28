Judge finds mother charged with murdering her son competent to stand trial
MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities mother charged with killing her 6-year-old son will stand trial.
Orono police found the body of Eli Hart in the trunk of Julissa Thaler's car back in May.
On Tuesday, a judge found her competent to stand trial.
Thaler will be back in court next week.
