Judge finds mother charged with murdering her son competent to stand trial

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities mother charged with killing her 6-year-old son will stand trial.

Eli Hart CBS

Orono police found the body of Eli Hart in the trunk of Julissa Thaler's car back in May.

On Tuesday, a judge found her competent to stand trial.

Julissa Thaler Hennepin County

Thaler will be back in court next week.

