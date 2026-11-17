A Minnesota judge on Friday denied Vance Boelter, the man who killed a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, a change of venue for his state trial.

Judge Juan Hoyos said in his ruling that Boelter hadn't sufficiently proven that a fair trial could not be held in Hennepin County. Boelter also hadn't provided enough evidence to argue that media coverage of his case was specific to the Twin Cities area.

Boelter, 59, is expected to go on trial in Hennepin County in May. He is charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony torture of an animal and impersonating a police officer.

He pleaded guilty to federal charges and was sentenced to two life terms followed by 40 years for killing former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. He also injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in a spree of political violence that also targeted their daughter Hope. The shootings in the early morning of June 14, 2025 led to what officials called the largest manhunt in state history.

In his ruling, Hoyos wrote that the court will take extensive measures to ensure that the jury is fair and impartial.

Instead of summoning 50 potential jurors — which would be typical for a first-degree murder trial — the court will summon 500. They will all be sent a 10-page, 54-question questionnaire four weeks before the trial begins.

Boelter's trial was originally expected to begin in November, but was delayed until May 10 to give the defense enough time to sift through thousands of pieces of evidence.