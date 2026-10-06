Why pursue state charges for Vance Boelter when he's already been convicted in federal court?

A convicted political assassin will have his day in court, again.

Vance Boelter is already serving a federal life sentence for the attack on Minnesota lawmakers that killed House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. It's the same sentence he'd receive if convicted on state charges.

So why bother pursuing state charges? Good Question.

"There are a couple different reasons why you might," said Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. "One is just the belief that the state has a responsibility to prosecute serious crimes, and irrespective of whether the federal government already has, it's something the state should do."

Another reason is to protect against changes in a federal conviction. Moran said hypothetically Boelter could have a successful appeal in the federal case.

"You could still potentially have a state conviction to ensure he would remain incarcerated," she said.

There's also the possibility of pardon. The president of the United States can pardon someone convicted of a federal crime but not a state crime.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty referenced that point specifically in her decision to continue Boelter's state case, saying on social media, "State sentences are not affected by presidential pardons."

Boelter's case is unique because often after a federal conviction, or a state conviction, prosecutors in the other court system opt to skip their trial.

"Sometimes a state prosecutor says it's not worth the resource investment, the cost involved, and also potential trauma to witnesses or victims or family members of victims," said Moran.

DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette survived Boelter's attack. Both were disgusted to hear him plead not guilty in the state case in September.

"It's a revictimization of our families to hear blatant lies," Yvette Hoffman said.

"I just see a waste of public tax dollars on defending this person publicly," added Sen. Hoffman.

How much does a homicide trial cost taxpayers? The Rand Institute investigated this question for a study.

For a homicide, the study found it costs $22,000 to $44,000 to prosecute, defend, and adjudicate the crime.

Those numbers are from 2010 however, meaning the estimation for 2026 could be higher. Boelter's case also is complex given that it was investigated by several law enforcement agencies and involved several victims.

"Sometimes a murder trial can last multiple weeks," said Moran. "It is significant investment of resources and also potentially cost involved in bringing people to the state, having them evaluate evidence, having experts testify."

The ability to prosecute people for charges connected to the same crime in both federal and state court is protected under the dual-sovereignty doctrine.

It ensures the two sovereign governments (state and federal, or multiple states) can proceed without violating the double jeopardy clause.

"It would only be a double jeopardy violation if the same prosecutor tried to get a second bite at the apple. So, if the federal government were to prosecute someone twice or the state government (twice), that could be a problem," said Moran.