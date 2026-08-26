Judge denies Minnesota's request to halt release of ICE officer charged in Minneapolis shooting

A federal judge on Wednesday denied Minnesota's request for a temporary restraining order to halt the release of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent sought for extradition in a shooting earlier this year in north Minneapolis amid Operation Metro Surge, and then lying about the circumstances under oath.

The shooting occurred the night of Jan. 14, when a Venezuelan migrant was shot in the leg by officer Christian Castro, and two others were arrested. Castro was charged in Minnesota with four counts of second-degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime. Castro accused the man of assaulting him with a broomstick and shovel before the shooting, but investigators say footage from a nearby camera helped prove that was a lie.

Castro was arrested in Texas on May 29, and has been held at the Cameron County Jail ever since, despite multiple extradition requests by Minnesota officials. Texas has a 90-day limit on detaining fugitives, meaning Castro could be released as early as Thursday.

According to U.S. District Court Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr.'s 13-page ruling, he denied Minnesota's request because the "matter does not present an issue ripe for adjudication," saying Minnesota's case is based on claims that Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has violated the Extradition Act by refusing to sign Castro's rendition warrant.

"The record reflects only that Governor Abbott has neither agreed nor refused to sign the rendition warrant as to Castro. Instead, Governor Abbott has requested that the Texas Secretary of State 'investigate [Minnesota's] demand and report to

[the Governor] concerning Mr. Castro's situation and circumstances and whether he ought to be surrendered,'" Rodriguez wrote in his ruling.

Last week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against Abbott, saying the governor's apparent refusal to grant Castro's extradition is extremely rare, if not unprecedented.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Abbott's attorneys said he needed more time to investigate Minnesota's request. In a news conference last week, Abbott was defiant on the matter, switching focus to Minnesota's fraud crisis.

"While they're making demands, I've got a demand of my own, and that is it's time for Minnesota to step up and repay the United States of America and Americans for all the fraud that they've committed in their state under federal programs," Abbott said. "I will not respond to them at all until they step up and do what's right."

In a news conference Wednesday regarding Meta's $17 billion settlement with Minnesota and 46 other states, Ellison said "it feels like" Abbott is "harboring a fugitive."

"The Constitution is very clear on state extradition, it's a ministerial thing. The governor does not have any discretion," Ellison said. "No matter what happens, we're never going to let Christian Castro escape accountability."

Cellphone video shared by Minnesota state Sen. Erin Maye Quade appeared to capture the shooting's aftermath, with the victim's wife calling 911 to say her husband had been chased by ICE agents and shot in front of his family.

In the immediate aftermath, the Department of Homeland Security's account differed sharply: the department said the man had fled from federal officers, crashed into a parked car, and then resisted arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.