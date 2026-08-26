Watch live: Minnesota to receive up to $307M in Meta social media addiction settlement, AG says

Minnesota will receive up to $307 million after tech giant Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, settled a landmark social media addiction lawsuit Wednesday.

As part of the settlement, which amounts to $17.1 billion paid across 47 states, Meta must install child safety measures such as daily time limits and mandatory pauses after continuous use.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a coalition of attorneys general to sue Meta in 2023. The suit accused Meta of using its social media platforms to "entice, engage and ultimately ensnare" young internet users. The settlement puts an end to the trial that kicked off last week in Oakland, California.

Wisconsin could receive up to $313 million, according to the state's Department of Justice.

Ellison will address the settlement, which he called "the largest settlement in the history of Big Tech," at an 11:15 a.m. news conference.

How to watch:

What: Ellison announces settlement with Meta

Ellison announces settlement with Meta When: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday

11:15 a.m. Wednesday How to watch: You can watch live in the player above or on YouTube.

What child safety measures must Meta implement?

According to Ellison, Meta is required to implement a series of safety measures to protect children between the ages of 13 and 17. Children under the age of 13 are already prohibited from using Meta's platforms.

Meta must set a combined 2-hour time limit for Instagram and Facebook and mandatory pauses after 15 minutes, 60 minutes and 90 minutes of scrolling. Children's access is also blocked from midnight to 6 a.m., and during the school year, push notifications will be turned off between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, Ellison said.

An independent auditor and settling states will assess Meta's implementation of the new features, according to Ellison.

This story will be updated. Check back for more details.