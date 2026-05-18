Watch live: Hennepin Co. charges ICE officer in nonfatal shooting in north Minneapolis

A federal officer faces charges in connection with a shooting in north Minneapolis that left a man wounded, and that two agents were caught lying about under oath.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced charges against the officer on Monday. Christian Castro faces four counts of second-degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime.

How to watch the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announce charges in ICE shooting

What: Hennepin County Attorney's Office announces charges against ICE agent in shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis

Hennepin County Attorney's Office announces charges against ICE agent in shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Location: Minneapolis

Minneapolis Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device, or on YouTube.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan national, on Jan. 14 near North Sixth Street and North 24th Avenue. The officers involved wrongly accused Sosa-Celis and another man of assaulting them with a shovel and broomstick. The Department of Homeland Security repeated the false allegations. The agents were placed on leave for the lie, and federal assault charges against Sosa-Celis and the other man were dropped.

About two months after the shooting, Minneapolis officials released surveillance footage of the encounter, which Mayor Jacob Frey said "makes it crystal clear that, just like in other situations during Operation Metro Surge, the federal government's account of what happened simply does not match the facts."

The shooting of Sosa-Celis came a week after federal agents killed Renee Good on the city's south side and 10 days before they fatally shot Alex Pretti. All three shootings occurred during the largest federal deployment of law enforcement in United States history.

State and county officials have sued the Trump administration over the three shootings, alleging federal authorities have withheld evidence from them.

Data shows less than a quarter of those arrested during the surge were convicted criminals, and a court filing suggests the operation drained more than $600 million from the Twin Cities' economies.

This story will be updated.