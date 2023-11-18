Josh Dobbs sends signed Vikings jersey to 7 year old boy with alopecia

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A young Vikings fan in New Jersey is thrilled about his "new" jersey.

7 year old Gregory Larioni III is a huge Josh Dobbs fan because the two both have alopecia, which is an auto-immune disease that attacks the hair follicles and causes hair loss.

When the Vikings Fanatics Team Store tweeted that they had Dobbs jerseys newly in stock, Larioni's dad tweeted back asking if he could order one for his son in New Jersey. That tweet caught the attention of the new Vikings quarterback and he surprised the young fan with a signed Vikings jersey.

"He's really fast and he has alopecia like me," said Gregory Larioni III.

"It gives someone like Gregory more confidence, some more hope overall, just to see that everybody is different in a way," said Greg Larioni Jr., his dad.