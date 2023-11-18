Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Josh Dobbs sends signed Vikings jersey to 7 year old boy with alopecia

By Marielle Mohs

/ CBS Minnesota

One special Minnesota boys shares a unique bond with Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs
One special Minnesota boys shares a unique bond with Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs 01:25

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A young Vikings fan in New Jersey is thrilled about his "new" jersey.

7 year old Gregory Larioni III is a huge Josh Dobbs fan because the two both have alopecia, which is an auto-immune disease that attacks the hair follicles and causes hair loss.

When the Vikings Fanatics Team Store tweeted that they had Dobbs jerseys newly in stock, Larioni's dad tweeted back asking if he could order one for his son in New Jersey. That tweet caught the attention of the new Vikings quarterback and he surprised the young fan with a signed Vikings jersey.

"He's really fast and he has alopecia like me," said Gregory Larioni III.

"It gives someone like Gregory more confidence, some more hope overall, just to see that everybody is different in a way," said Greg Larioni Jr., his dad.

Marielle Mohs
marielle-mohs.png

Marielle Mohs is thrilled to be telling stories in her home state of Minnesota. She grew up in Eden Prairie and South Minneapolis.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 6:52 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.