Jorge Pederson, rising MMA fighter from Minnesota, killed in Texas bar mass shooting

A rising mixed martial arts fighter from Minnesota on the brink of making his pro debut was one of three people killed in a mass shooting in Austin, Texas early Sunday.

Jorge Pederson, 30, had moved to Texas two weeks ago. The Glenwood, Minnesota, native graduated from North Dakota State University and co-owned Metro Movers with his friend, often recruiting fellow fighters to work alongside him.

"He had a super dry sense of humor, and he was always trying to make people laugh," said Andy Grahn.

Grahn first met Pederson when he was 15 years old, a lanky high school wrester at a grappling tournament. He was one of many grieving Pederson at the Academy Martial Arts Gym.

"A lot of these guys were crying and they were wearing sunglasses when they came in," Grahn said.

Pederson joined Academy in 2020, ready to commit to the martial arts.

"He would give that shirt off his back for people. He, that man could talk to anyone," said Joshua Fleck, who worked for Pederson's moving company.

In a statement, his family called him "a very healthy, loving, funny young man" who was "passionate about Muay Thai and MMA and was going to go pro in May."

The say they're overwhelmed by the outpouring of condolences.

On the mat, he was relentless.

"Competing, learning from those competitions, taking on whatever person was in front of him. He didn't pick and choose," said Greg Nelson, who owns the Academy.

Fleck said while his friend's life was cut short, it offers an important lesson.

"Jorge accomplished in a short amount of time, what a lot of people don't get to do. And he always chased his dreams and he never let anything stop it," Fleck said.

An online fundraiser has been set up in Pederson's honor to help his family pay for a funeral service.