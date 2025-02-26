Minneapolis man convicted in domestic violence murder of Kesha Moore

A jury convicted a Minneapolis man on Tuesday in the domestic abuse-related murder of 43-year-old Kesha Moore in 2023.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 52-year-old Johnny Leroy Brown was convicted of first-degree murder "while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse," two counts of second-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Moore was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head on Dec. 17, 2023, inside her south Minneapolis apartment. The criminal complaint states Brown first called 911 to report the shooting, saying Moore had pulled a gun on him during a fight and accidentally shot herself.

The complaint states Moore's cousin told police at the scene Brown had called them and confessed to the shooting. Police say Brown turned off his cellphone that day and bought a new one the next day. He was soon traced to north Minneapolis, where police arrested him — while out with a new girlfriend — during a traffic stop.

Brown later told police his fight with Moore began over allegations of his cheating. He claimed he went to grab the handgun from her but the trigger was accidentally pulled, the complaint states. He told police he was drunk during the fight and didn't remember much.

Johnny Brown Hennepin County Jail

Investigators determined Moore was shot by a 9 mm bullet, and she was a registered owner of a 9 mm handgun, but officers never found the weapon. Police said her handgun required a trigger-pull force of at least 5 lbs, placing doubt on his claim that it was an accident.

Brown was convicted in 2007 of illegal firearm possession after he fired a handgun round into the air during a fight with a former girlfriend, the complaint states.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says her office's case against Brown was bolstered by the cooperation of multiple women who were survivors of his abuse.

"This horrific murder was part of a pattern of domestic violence by Mr. Brown against women in his life, including Kesha and many past partners," Moriarty said. "Kesha deserved better, and we will keep fighting to ensure that survivors of domestic violence have the resources they need to escape."

In Minnesota, first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse carries a mandatory life sentence with parole. Brown will be sentenced on March 13.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Dec. 20, 2023.