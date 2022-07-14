Watch CBS News
Grab a refreshing glass of lemonade to help Gillette Children's

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Thursday is shaping up to be the perfect day for a crisp glass of lemonade. And there's a really special place to quench that thirst.

Joe Carr has been a patient at Gillette Children's since he was a little boy. He lives with cerebral palsy. 

He started a lemonade stand to raise money for the hospital seven years ago and it has become a big event.

joe-carr-lemonade-stand.jpg
Facebook

Carr has already raised $3,400, and is hoping to raise $6,000 with his special lemonade.

Money goes to Gillette Children's and their adaptive bike program.

Carr will be selling lemonade Thursday at 6304 Blaisdell Avenue in Richfield from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 12:04 AM

First published on July 14, 2022 / 12:04 AM

