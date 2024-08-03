Joe Mauer to get bronze statue outside Target Field in 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota baseball legend and National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Joe Mauer, will have his own bronze statue at Target Field.

The Minnesota Twins made the announcement Saturday night during an on-field ceremony celebrating Mauer's Cooperstown induction.

"Joe Mauer is a Hall of Fame player and person, and one of the best to ever wear a Minnesota Twins uniform," said Joe Pohlad, club executive chair. "Joe is one of us, and we all went along for the ride as the kid from St. Paul earned his rightful place in Cooperstown as the best-hitting catcher in baseball history. The memories he created for a generation of his fellow Minnesotans will always be cherished, and it is only fitting that our ballpark has a permanent celebration of our hometown baseball hero."

The location of the statue will be determined during the 2025 major league season.