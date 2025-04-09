After nearly losing the ability to walk years prior, Minnesota woman now on track to earn fifth-degree black belt in karate

A Twin Cities girl is proving that finding the right sport can lead to life-changing healing.

Seeing Jentai Otremba as a thriving sophomore in college at the University of Minnesota has been a full-circle moment for Children's Minnesota pediatric nurse practitioner, Myndy Livingston.

"Even as a toddler, she always had this fire about her, and so it's not surprising to me that she proved most people wrong," Livingston said.

When Jentai Otremba was only 3 years old, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic lymphoma — or ALL.

She fought through the treatment and survived, but was left with radiation nerve damage in her ankles and limited mobility.

"The tendons in my ankles weren't strong and weren't there to be supportive," Jentai Otremba said.

Jentai Otremba's mom, Jo Otremba, thought getting her into an activity might help her physically and mentally.

"Is there a sport or something we can put her in, an after-school program we can put her in, so she can have something other than the hospital to talk about with her peers," Jo Otremba said.

That's when karate came into her life.

"I just really love the aspects of karate to help with that discipline, that focus, helping regain confidence," Jentai Otremba said.

Balance, strength and movement all led to Jentai Otremba becoming limitless.

Far beyond karate helping her recover from cancer, it became her passion.

Now she's teaching others — especially young girls — how to protect and empower themselves.

"This November, I'm eligible to test for my fifth degree, which means that I will be earning the title of master, so my students will have to start calling me 'Master Otremba' instead of 'Miss Otremba.'" Jentai Otremba said.

Her self-taught physical therapy inspired her care team.

"I think we were all like, 'This is pretty amazing. We should keep encouraging this.' And we do have several patients now that are doing martial arts, and they seem to excel in it," Livingston said.