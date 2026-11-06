Jennifer Stately sentenced to life in prison for killing her 2 young sons in Red Lake Nation

A Minnesota mother was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for killing two of her own children and setting their home on fire more than two years ago.

A federal jury convicted Jennifer Marie Stately of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson in February in connection to the killings on March 15, 2024, in the Red Lake Tribal Nation in north-central Minnesota.

According to the criminal complaint, Stately stabbed two of her sons, ages 5 and 6, before setting three fires inside the house, including at the home's two exits. The older son died from stab wounds, while the younger son died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Jennifer Stately Todd County Jail/iNewZ.TV

Court documents note Stately then fled the area, triggering an AMBER Alert. She was later found nearly 150 miles south in Todd County with her surviving 3-year-old son, whom investigators say was malnourished and showed other signs of extreme neglect.

Stately's attorneys unsuccessfully pursued an insanity defense.

"Jennifer Stately committed the ultimate betrayal when she took her children's lives," said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. "While today's sentence holds her accountable, no sentence can bring these children back or erase the pain and suffering left behind."

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

