Red Lake woman charged with child neglect, torture after 3-year-old boy's abduction

MINNEAPOLIS — A Red Lake woman has been charged in connection to the Friday abduction of a 3-year-old boy, according to Todd County Attorney's Office.

Jennifer Stately, 35, was charged Monday with one count each of third-degree assault, child torture, child neglect and malicious punishment of a child. All charges are felonies.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the child shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday. It was canceled around 10:30 p.m. after authorities found Stately and the child inside a vehicle on Highway 71 in Todd County.

Upon finding the child inside Stately's vehicle, officers observed nearly his entire body was covered in scabs, according to charging documents. Police say the child "had a very strong smell of body odor, as if he had not been washed or changed in a few days." Due to his wounds, officers say the child could barely walk, but when he did "it was in an irregular manner."

The child was taken to Long Praire Hospital for further evaluation. There, a body examination found multiple open sores and lesions. His face and legs appeared to be the worst, court documents say.

Many of the child's teeth were also found to be rotten. Documents state that when given a cheese stick to eat, he could hardly chew due to the pain.

Testing found the child to be very anemic and low on potassium. Authorities say staff concluded the wounds on his body were potential burns from chemicals or a heat source. The doctor did not believe it to be a skin condition. Staff prescribed him steroids for the start of what is believed to be a very slow healing process, charges state.

Stately is in custody at the Todd County Detention Center. If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 1.

