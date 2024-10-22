Jefferson sees longer gains for Vikings ahead: "Sick of having these 80, 90-yard games"

Justin Jefferson has gone four full games in a row for the Minnesota Vikings without reaching 100 receiving yards, the longest such streak of his spectacular career.

Don't think he hasn't noticed.

"I'm definitely sick of having these 80, 90-yard games. I definitely have to get over that hump of 100 yards. That's definitely my plan," Jefferson said on Tuesday after practice as the Vikings (5-1) hustled to prepare for a trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Thursday night.

Last season, Jefferson had four consecutive games below the 100-yard mark, but he had two on each side of the severe hamstring strain that sidelined him for more than two months. Jefferson left the Week 5 game early after getting hurt. He was limited to just 13 snaps in his Week 14 return when he suffered a chest injury that sent him to the hospital.

With a touchdown catch in five of six games and 531 receiving yards for a per-game average that ranks fourth in the NFL this year, the production from Jefferson as he's adjusting to new quarterback Sam Darnold has been plenty consistent. His impact has been nothing to downplay, either, in light of the absence of tight end T.J. Hockenson and two earlier games missed for sidekick Jordan Addison that has given opposing defenses a little less to be stressed about.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn / AP

Still, Jefferson, who has hit the 100-yard mark in 30 of 66 regular-season games, is only averaging 5.5 receptions per game. That matches the lowest rate of his five-year career.

"If you see it on tape, the explosive plays are all over the field, not just me. They're all over the field, and we've just got to be dialed in, all 11, to execute those plays and to give Sam a little bit more time," Jefferson said. "So it's going to be one of these games that we're going to show the world what we're really capable of, and hopefully it's Thursday night."

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has continued to devise play calls and route concepts to let Jefferson use his intelligence, agility and speed to routinely get open, despite the constant presence of double-teaming safeties in his way. He said he's experienced more holding by defenders against him. Some of the fouls have been called, some not.

The only pass to Jefferson that wasn't completed on Sunday in the 31-29 loss to the Detroit Lions was the miss that hurt the most, when Darnold's third-and-4 throw toward the sideline sailed over his head with 2:41 left in the game. The Vikings were forced to punt on the next play, and the Lions got the ball back with plenty of time to move in range for the go-ahead field goal with 15 seconds remaining. If Darnold had put the ball just a few inches lower, Jefferson likely would have caught it and given the Vikings a golden opportunity to drain the clock and hold on to win.

"Just plays being left out there on the field. But it's no single person's fault. We all have to be dialed in as a whole entire team," Jefferson said.