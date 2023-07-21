Jacob Schech charged with killing his father in their Minnetonka home

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A 39-year-old Minnetonka man has been charged with beating and stabbing his father to death earlier this week.

Jacob Schech has been charged with second-degree unpremeditated murder, according to a complaint filed in Hennepin County court Friday.

Early Wednesday morning, police arrived to a home on the 5000 block of Holiday Road. Responding officers found 72-year-old Frederick Schech dead on arrival, from multiple blunt force injuries.

They also found Jacob Schech wearing only gym shorts, with blood on his right foot and on his hands. Officers reported that he did not appear in any way upset or emotional.

A woman who lives in the lower level of the home talked with investigators, and said she heard someone stomping around in the main level in the of the night, and had received phone calls from Frederick Schech's wife, saying that neither he nor his son were answering their phones.

Earlier in the day, she said she saw Jacob Schech drinking alcohol and berating his father while the elder man was working on the pool.

When the woman downstairs went upstairs, she found Jacob Schech asleep on the couch. Asked where his father was, he responded, "I don't know." The woman then went into the kitchen and saw the victim's body. He had trauma to his face and head and lacerations as well. Police later noted a bloody knife in the kitchen sink.

The woman later told police that Jacob Schech told her, "Well, I was going to give him crab legs, and then you know he just needs to die. And mom knows he needs to die, and I would have just let mom handle it."

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner reports that the victim suffered multiple fractures to his skull, face, neck, and ribs, along with bilateral pulmonary contusions and blood in his lungs.

Jacob Schech remains in custody, and bail was set at $1 million.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

