Minnesota teen walks graduation stage 1 year after suffering severe spinal cord injury

More than a year after a devastating hockey injury changed his life, Jackson Drum walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma.

Jackson Drum, an Alexandria, Minnesota, teenager, was injured during a hockey game in Vancouver, Canada, in January 2025.

His mother, Erica Drum, said he suffered a severe spinal cord injury and doctors told the family he might not be able to eat, swallow, breathe or walk on his own again.

Since returning home to Alexandria, Jackson Drum has spent months in physical therapy at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute. His family drives from Alexandria to Golden Valley several times a week for therapy.

His progress has come gradually. Erica Drum said her son started with a platform walker, then moved to a smaller walker, and later began using arm crutches.

Graduation became one of his biggest goals.

"Not the whole school has seen me walk," Jackson Drum said before the ceremony.

When his name was called, Jackson Drum walked across the stage as classmates, family and friends cheered.

Jackson Drum said his recovery is not over. He plans to attend a program at Rutgers University this summer to help students with spinal cord injuries learn how to live more independently before college.

He hopes to eventually attend Liberty University and return to hockey by coaching.