Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  

snapshot-1.jpg
MnDOT

Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.

The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 11:26 PM

