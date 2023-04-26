"It's wonderful": Hennepin Theatre Trust partners with Disney to bolster arts education

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twin Cities area public elementary schools are part of a new opportunity to create a culture of musical theater. The local arts community is bringing the musicals program to life, with the help of some Disney magic.

In less than two weeks, the curtain goes up on this musical production of Disney's "Frozen" at Susan Lindgren Elementary in St. Louis Park.

With smiles and scripts in hand, the students are excited to show what they've learned. Fourth grader Della Blissett plays one of the hidden folk.

"This is my first play that I've ever been in. So it's kind of cool to just be here," she said.

Susan Lindgren is one of four elementary schools in the Twin Cities selected for Disney Musicals in Schools. The program is overseen by the Hennepin Theatre Trust in an effort to develop musical theatre programs in under-served schools.

"It renews your faith in mankind. It renews your faith in why the arts matter and just the pure unadulterated joy of creation. It's wonderful," Hennepin Theatre Trust CEO Mark Nerenhausen said.

The young cast and crew say that collaborative creation is what they enjoy most.

"People have different ideas than you do," third grader Gavin Ankeny said. "If you don't think of something, someone else can think of it or someone else can help you think of something."

"I like that we do it together and I get to do it with friends so I'm less nervous," fifth grader Kaleab Meyerhoff said.

Disney Musicals is free to the school including professional development for staff from Hennepin Theatre Trust. Susan Lindgren Elementary is doing what it can to make the program sustainable.

"We have four wonderful staff members that are taking this on, above and beyond their normal roles to bring arts and performing arts to our elementary-aged students," principal Clarence Pollock said.

Talent development teacher Meg Schauer, the show's director, has seen firsthand the power new these new opportunities bring for the students.

"Seeing the confidence come through in the kids, not only in their singing and dancing and acting, has been so rewarding. And seeing the students come together even outside in the hallways," Schauer said.

The students will first perform "Frozen" for friends and family. Then they hit the big stage for a number at Pantages Theatre at a Student Share celebration for all four schools.

"I'm pretty nervous about it but it's also really exciting," Blissett said.

Over 80 students are participating at Susan Lindgren. Other schools taking part this year are Level Up Academy, Pillsbury Hobart Elementary, and Peter Hobart Elementary.