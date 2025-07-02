Itasca Rock Garden's castle shows off the beauty of the area's multi-colored stones

The Itasca Rock Garden in Albert Lea is home to a Danish-inspired castle of sorts.

"I drive by and see Marion Ross on the corner looking over Fountain Lake, makes me smile," said Stephanie Kibler of the Freeborn County History Center.

The bronze statue of the former Happy Days actress sits comfortably in her hometown of Albert Lea. But had it been created in another lifetime, it may have been sculpted out of rock.

One hundred years ago a Danish immigrant named John Christensen was trying to farm near the village of Itasca. But he kept hitting rocks with his plow. Instead of getting frustrated, he got creative.

"Behind me you'll see the large castle, which he started. It was reminiscent of the castles he grew up with in Denmark," said Kibler.

Christensen didn't stop with the castle. Over the years he and his wife also built stone sculptures, bridges, and grottos, like the heart-shaped grotto.

"Look at the size of the rock this gentleman carried or moved. I don't have a clue how," said Kibler while pointing out a large rock.

The Danish immigrant was in his sixties when he built much of the rock garden, including a home for Irg, the garden's resident gnome.

Christensen died in 1939, but there's a sense that he never completely finished what he started. And had he lived longer, the rock garden likely would have expanded even further.

But as it goes, the place became neglected and overgrown. And it wasn't until 2019 when the Kohler Foundation got involved, that the garden got a makeover.

"We had a landscape company come out and I think she told me they took 15 dump truck loads out of here of weeds, tree growth," said Kibler.

Flowers replaced the weeds, thanks to a dozen volunteers including gardener Sue Grunzke.

"Over the years I'd go by and look and think, oh, it would be so nice if somebody would fix that all up," said Grunzke.

Grunzke got her wish. Her family visited the garden when she was young. Now, she's back with a different purpose.

"Each time coming out and seeing it come alive, it's incredible," said Grunzke.

The rebirth means the return of visitors from across the state. Rolling stones of a different sort, eager to see how a farmer once built a kingdom out of field rocks.

"I hope people come and see what a peaceful, beautiful environment it is. And recognize that the city of Albert Lea is also a very beautiful place," said Kibler.

Itasca Rock Garden is named after a pioneer village that once stood on the property. It's free to visit and the garden is located northwest of Albert Lea near Itasca and Bluegrass Roads.