Itasca authorities say missing 63-year-old woman found safe

Sheriff: Body recovered from river isn't Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., and more headlines

Sheriff: Body recovered from river isn't Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., and more headlines

Sheriff: Body recovered from river isn't Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., and more headlines

UPDATE (June 10, 2025) — Itasca authorities say the missing 63-year-old woman was found safe. What follows is a modified version of the original story.

Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking for the public's help finding a woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Officials say they're concerned for the mental health and wellbeing of the 63-year-old woman.

Her car was last seen parked on the side of the road near Deer River on Highway 2 and County Road 161.