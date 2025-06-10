Watch CBS News
Itasca authorities say missing 63-year-old woman found safe

By WCCO Staff

UPDATE (June 10, 2025) — Itasca authorities say the missing 63-year-old woman was found safe. What follows is a modified version of the original story. 

Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking for the public's help finding a woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Officials say they're concerned for the mental health and wellbeing of the 63-year-old woman.

 Her car was last seen parked on the side of the road near Deer River on Highway 2 and County Road 161.

