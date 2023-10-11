Israelis try to fathom "walk-up call" attacks by Hamas

MINNEAPOLIS — More than 1,200 people are dead in Israel, and at least 1,100 are dead in the Gaza Strip, following Hamas' surprise attack last weekend>

CBS News reports that at least 22 Americans, and at least 20 are missing.

Israel has cut off food and supply shipments to Gaza, and Hamas militants are holding an estimated 150 hostages.

As this conflict continues, we're connecting with more and more people close to the unrest.

Tal Dror Rouache was in the United States for a family event. Now, she says returning home to Israel is a daunting thought.

"Our original plan is going home in the next few weeks, but honestly I'm a bit worried because of the situation. It's a war zone and there are not many flights that we can catch," Rouache said. "This is a wake-up call. We've never had anything like that in Israel before."

Rouache says she wants to return home, but fears what may happen.

"I'm really worried going back. It's not easy, you know. Hamas have kidnapped, and murdered, and raped kids and women," she said.

Rouache served in the Israeli army before. She says her friends are now being called to serve.

"Thank G-d my family is safe. I have a lot of friends who are in reserve duty," she said. "I have a lot of friends that have been called up. We already lost some people in the field, unfortunately. They have been killed."

She also knows people who were killed in and around the music festival that was attacked over the weekend.

"I have a few friends who are missing. I have a friend that his body was found around the field. And I have friends who lost their friends," she said.

Dr. Elena Tolstov is still going to work in the southern city of Ashkelon.

"People are afraid to go out. They're afraid to be kidnapped, and it's very, very bad. This is what bothers people the most. We reduced the amount of patients that we're serving, and there are troops for security reasons, so the hospital is not functioning like it's supposed to," Tolstov said. "I'm not a politician, I'm a physician. I'm here to help people and I care about my people, and I see that they're suffering. They're suffering, they don't want this war."

Both Rouache and Tolstov say they've seen coexistence and peace in action, and they hope to see it again soon.

"We all want to live in one country that is a multicultural country, and we want to live in peace," Rouache said.

Minnesotans can gather Wednesday night to show solidarity for Israel. An event is being held on the south steps of the Minnesota State Capitol from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Hundreds showed their support for Israel at a solidarity rally Tuesday evening at the Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park. Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and legislators from both sides of the Capitol aisle joined the crowd.

Gov. Walz also announced Wednesday that all U.S. and Minnesota flags will be flown at half-staff until sundown Saturday in honor of the victims in Israel.

You can donate to both the Minneapolis and St. Paul Jewish Federations, which are funding supplies to send to soldiers and families.