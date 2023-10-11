Minnesotans showed their support for Israel after Hamas terrorist attacks

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Hundreds of people gathered to grieve and show their support for Israel Tuesday night at Beth El-Synagogue.

"They had to turn 600 people away. We still stayed here so that we could be part of this," said Sagit Rosenberg.

Rosenberg continued, "My cousin's daughter, at the age of 19, was murdered. With the last words, to her parents, 'they're shooting at us. And I love you very much.' It's heartbreaking what these terrorists have done"

Minnesota's elected leaders vowed to stand with Israel at the gathering.

"Remember, these acts of terrorism are acts of cowardice. They are trying to instill fear. They are trying to make you turn away. They are trying to destroy Israel. We will not let that happen," said Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"All of the resources of the state of Minnesota, to protect you and your homes, your businesses and your place of worship will be brought. Because I think it's right and I think all of us understand what is coming. This is going to be a difficult time. But it is a time of clear moral clarity," said Governor Tim Walz.