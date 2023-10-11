Minnesota governor orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of Hamas' attack on Israel

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Flags in Minnesota will be at half-staff this week to honor the victims of the attacks in Israel.

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Tim Walz's office announced that all U.S. and Minnesota flags will fly at half-staff at all state buildings "effective immediately" until sunset on Saturday.

"Minnesota joins the nation in condemning the horrific acts of violence against Israeli civilians by Hamas," Walz said. "The United States and Israel are united by a shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and regional security. We will continue to stand in solidarity with Minnesota's Jewish and Israeli community and work with the State Department to ensure the safety of Minnesotans at home and abroad."

In addition to state buildings, the governor's office encourages all individuals, businesses and other organizations to lower their flags.

As another way to show support for victims in Israel, the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis will be lit Wednesday night with blue and white colors, which are the colors of the Israeli flag.

Minnesotans can also gather Wednesday night to show solidarity for Israel at an event on the Minnesota State Capitol's south steps from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Read the proclamation:

On Tuesday evening, hundreds gathered at Beth El-Synagague in St. Louis Park for a solidarity event for Israel. Organizers said they had to turn about 600 people away from the indoor gathering.

Minnesota's elected leaders, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, vowed to stand with Israel at the gathering.

"Remember, these acts of terrorism are acts of cowardice. They are trying to instill fear. They are trying to make you turn away. They are trying to destroy Israel. We will not let that happen," Klobuchar said.

The death toll in the Israel-Hamas war continued to climb early Wednesday, the fifth day after the Palestinian militant group launched a massive, highly coordinated terror attack on Israel from the tiny Gaza Strip. The brutal attack has claimed more than 1,200 lives in Israel, including at least 22 Americans, and led Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare, "We are at war."

At least 1,100 people, including at least 326 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip by Israel's retaliatory airstrikes, the Gaza Ministry of Health said Wednesday.