Is the BA.2.75 COVID variant in Minnesota?

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A very contagious COVID-19 variant that health officials say could become a dominant one in the coming months has, as yet, not shown up in Minnesota wastewater tests.

The World Health Organization said BA.2.75 is a concern and warned that new variants are becoming more contagious.

BA.2.75 has been the variant behind surging cases in India, according to recent reports.

According to the Metropolitan Council, the latest wastewater tested shows that BA.5 remains the dominant variant in the metro area, with some BA.4 and BA.2 remaining.

Officials said there is no sign of BA.2.75 yet.

Overall, the viral load has decreased from the previous week by about 20%.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 4:21 PM

