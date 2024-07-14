Iowa man found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of police officer Kevin Cram

ALGONA, Iowa — A jury found a northern Iowa man guilty of murdering a small-town cop before he led police on a manhunt that ended in Minnesota last fall.

Kyle Ricke was convicted on Thursday of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Alonga police officer Kevin Cram on Sept. 13, 2023.

Ricke shot Cram during an attempted arrest. Ricke had an active warrant for harassment. Cram was hospitalized and later died.

Kevin Cram Iowa Department of Public Safety

Cram had been with the Algona Police Department since 2015, and before that served the Nora Springs Police Department for two years.

After the shooting, Ricke fled and was eventually arrested near Sleepy Eye, Minnesota later the same night.

Algona is a town of about 5,300 residents about 40 miles from the Iowa-Minnesota border.