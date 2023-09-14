Watch CBS News
Kyle Ricke charged with murder in fatal shooting of Iowa police officer Kevin Cram

ALGONA, Iowa — A northern Iowa police officer was fatally shot Wednesday night, prompting a manhunt that ended with an arrest in Minnesota. The suspect is charged with murder.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the officer, identified as 33-year-old Kevin Cram, was shot in Algona while trying to arrest a man with an active warrant for harassment. Cram was hospitalized and later died.

kevin-cram.jpg
Kevin Cram Iowa Department of Public Safety

The 43-year-old suspect fled, prompting a Blue Alert to let the public know a suspect who posed a potential threat to law enforcement was on the loose.

The suspect — identified as Kyle Ricke — was arrested near Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

Iowa DPS said he has been charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited.

Algona is a town of about 5,300 residents about 40 miles from the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Cram had been with the Algona Police Department since 2015, and before that served the Nora Springs Police Department for two years.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 10:47 AM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

