Watch CBS News
Politics

Interview: Possible AG candidate Doug Wardlow

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Interview: Possible AG candidate Doug Wardlow
Interview: Possible AG candidate Doug Wardlow 05:48

MINNEAPOLIS -- A week from this Tuesday is the primary in Minnesota. One race voters will decide is which Republican wins the right to move on to face Attorney General Keith Ellison in the fall.

Jim Schultz is the GOP Party's endorsed candidate. Doug Wardlow had promised to honor the state convention's choice, but changed his mind and stayed in the race.

Wardlow said if he becomes attorney general, he will wage war against abortion rights in Minnesota and the ruling that declares abortion a constitutional right in this state.

On Sunday morning, WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with Wardlow on the race, abortion and more. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 12:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.