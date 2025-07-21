Western Wisconsin crash closes down part of Interstate 94 in Dunn County; 1 injured

A crash involving two commercial vehicles in western Wisconsin Monday morning has closed down part of Interstate 94.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a commercial vehicle motorist was driving slowly on the shoulder of eastbound I-94 in Dunn County, near Menomonie, around 11 a.m. when it was struck from behind by another commercial vehicle. One of the vehicles then caught fire.

A passenger in one of the vehicles reported minor injuries, though it's unknown how many people were in each vehicle.

Both vehicles were seriously damaged, according to the state patrol.

As of 2 p.m., all lanes on eastbound I-94 in the area of the crash are closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and motorists are being rerouted.