Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Western Wisconsin crash closes down part of Interstate 94 in Dunn County; 1 injured

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis DFL endorses state Sen. Omar Fateh for mayor, and more headlines
Minneapolis DFL endorses state Sen. Omar Fateh for mayor, and more headlines 03:14

A crash involving two commercial vehicles in western Wisconsin Monday morning has closed down part of Interstate 94.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a commercial vehicle motorist was driving slowly on the shoulder of eastbound I-94 in Dunn County, near Menomonie, around 11 a.m. when it was struck from behind by another commercial vehicle. One of the vehicles then caught fire.

A passenger in one of the vehicles reported minor injuries, though it's unknown how many people were in each vehicle.

Both vehicles were seriously damaged, according to the state patrol. 

As of 2 p.m., all lanes on eastbound I-94 in the area of the crash are closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and motorists are being rerouted.

wisdot-crash.png
Interstate 94 near Menomonie, Wisconsin, on July 21, 2025.  Wisconsin Department of Transportation

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.