Minnesota's International Wolf Center introduces wolf pups to exhibit pack

The International Wolf Center in Ely, Minnesota has introduced its two newest ambassador wolves to the exhibit pack.

The center says Cedar and Rowan underwent a multi-phase introduction process. It included months of socialization to ensure the pups were comfortable.

"Even though we have successfully introduced non-related pups to adult wolves in the past, every introduction is different since each pup shows a distinct personality and each existing pack has unique behavioral dynamics," said Giselle Narváez Rivera, wolf curator.

The pups arrived in Ely on May 3. The center began offering 15-minute viewing opportunities about a month later.

The wolf care staff conducted several introductions between the pups and the adult wolves, including one with only the dominant female and another with only the dominant male, said the center.

"We have observed each adult displaying corrective behaviors when the pups' submission turns a bit more obnoxious; this is an excellent way for adult wolves to set boundaries with younger pack mates," said Abby Keller, assistant wolf curator.

According to the center, the pups are being monitored round-the-clock for a week after being introduced to the exhibit pack. This will help ensure they are adjusting to their new home.

"We are also seeing the subordinate males, Caz and Blackstone, displaying a lot of nurturing behaviors by grooming the pups and bringing them food items," said Narváez Rivera. "The months ahead will be an exciting time for visitors to observe and photograph interactions between adult wolves and pups."

More information on the center's exhibit pack and livestream can be found on its website.