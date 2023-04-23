Watch CBS News
Infant inured in Cannon Falls apartment fire has died, officials say

Note: The video above aired on April 19, 2023, before one of the children hurt in the fire died of her injuries.

CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- One of three children seriously injured in an apartment fire in Cannon Falls earlier this week has died, officials say.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, 10-month-old Sequoyah Johnson died early Friday at Hennepin Healthcare. She and two other children under 8 were hospitalized in critical condition following the Wednesday afternoon fire.

Their mother also had to go to the hospital after she ran inside to try and rescue them.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started. The Red Cross and Goodhue County Human Services were helping residents who were displaced because of the fire.    

