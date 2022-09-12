"Indoor dog oasis" opens in Plymouth, with much more

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A new west metro business is unleashing all sorts of fun for dogs and their owners. Brew Park opened Monday in Plymouth. It features an indoor dog park and food and drinks for their owners.

"He's having a blast, having so much fun and he's already made a new friend," dog owner Jennifer Lorensen said.

Lorensen's 8-month-old puppy Salami was the first dog to break in the new Brew Park. The indoor dog experience is designed for both pets and people.

🚨ATTN: DOG OWNERS! There’s a new place to let loose in Plymouth! The Brew Park opened today, featuring an indoor dog park, food/drinks, pet hospital, grooming, training, boarding and more, all under one roof. We’ll show you around at 4 & 6pm on @WCCO 🐶 pic.twitter.com/9NHPlrT6nD — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) September 12, 2022

"When COVID hit we, quickly ran out of space, so we wanted a space bigger for the hospital and ended up finding this space where we can add more services for our clients, kind of make it this one-stop pet experience oasis that no one's ever done," owner Dr. Angie Woodward, a veterinarian of 16 years, said.

The new space has a restaurant, pet retreat with grooming, training and boarding, as well as an expanded pet hospital, all under one roof.

"We were able to expand our services, so we now have a CT scan, an underwater treadmill for physical therapy. So we can do anything from preventative care for special procedures, and we also have urgent care," she said.

Owners can snap a photo with their pets at a photo booth, or grab some food or drinks. The dogs will be supervised by "park rangers," like Ramona Braun.

"We are fear-free certified, so that means we are very proactive, we watch the body language, how the dogs are interacting and then if we need to step in and separate, we can before anything escalates," Braun said.

"It will be really nice in the winter to have a place to take him to play and get him some exercise, I think it's great, really central and easy to get to," Lorensen said.

Admission to the Brew Park is free for humans, and $15 per dog. They ask guests to register online ahead of time and make their dogs have their vaccinations.