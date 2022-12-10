In Faribault, families in need take home a decorated Christmas tree for free

Families in need pick up free Christmas trees in Faribault

Families in need pick up free Christmas trees in Faribault

Families in need pick up free Christmas trees in Faribault

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Much of southern Minnesota woke up to a few inches of snow Friday morning, but it was a welcome sight in Faribault as dozens of families in need were picking up their free Christmas trees.

"I feel like when we get snow around Christmas it makes it more enjoyable," said Matthew Massom of Faribault.

Forty-eight trees have lit up downtown Faribault's Central Park since Thanksgiving. Each one was donated and decorated by area groups and businesses.

"We have everything from a 14-year-old who's trying to raise money to pay off negative school lunch balances, to the Rice County Board of Commissioners," said Brad Phenow, the communications coordinator with the city of Faribault.

Each tree is now going home free of charge with a family who wouldn't otherwise have one to celebrate the season.

"Some are really expensive," said Criss Reyes of Faribault.

"We wanted a Christmas tree and we've struggle with jobs a little bit," said Alexandra Philmale of Faribault.

It was an idea born out of the pandemic as a way of bringing people together at a time when gathering wasn't encouraged.

"We decided, 'You know what? Let's do a drive-by tree display and let's get some smiles on people's faces,'" said Phenow.

The tradition continues to thrive year after year.

"This is it third year doing this - it's bigger and better than ever," said Larry Muehlenbein, president of St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault.

Each year St. Vincent De Paul is tasked with finding those deserving families.

"Our goal is to help people in need and every day is a heartwarming day," said Muehlenbein.

And each year those families couldn't be more grateful.

"I've got really big windows it's going to really show around the house," said Reyes.

"We're excited to go see our families and decorate our own tree together," said Philmale.

Organizers say the event ensures the holidays will be merry and bright for many seasons to come.

"We'll do it again next year with a smile," said Muehlenbein.